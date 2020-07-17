Kellyanne Conway wants President Donald Trump to do daily coronavirus press briefings again because “his approval rating was higher when he was at the podium,” she said in an 37-minute gaggle at the White House Friday.

“The pandemic continues and he’s done a solid job leading our country through it,” Conway said. “His approval rating was higher when he was at the podium. It was 51 percent in March. I think people want to hear from the President of the United States.”

“Doesn’t have to be daily, doesn’t have to be for two hours, but in my view it has to be,” she added.

“Is he hesitant to do that because he typically sets that agenda?” a reporter followed up.

“He’s not hesitant to do that but he also has a Vice President,” Conway responded. “His No. 2 is head of the [White House] Coronavirus Task Force. He is out there briefing … I think it’s causation not coincidence that the president handling of the coronavirus was higher when he was addressing. Again, don’t need anybody up there for two hours, but there he was with his doctors and everyone was answering questions and providing information when the news was very dire.”

Trump has not been at a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing since April 27, almost three months since his last time. While the President has spoken about Covid-19 in occasional Q&A’s with reporters and on Twitter, he largely has backed off speaking to the press daily amid rising cases of the virus in the last month.

Still, Coronavirus Task Force briefings have continued with Vice President Mike Pence, Dr. Debroah Birx, and occasionally Dr. Anthony Fauci — though he was absent from their last briefing. In the last week, Fauci has done print interviews and small Q&As as the White House has attempted to discredit him and reportedly limited his media appearances.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]