NBC Poll: Joe Biden at ‘Abysmal’ 26 Percent Approval Among Young Voters

As 2020 presidential election polls continue to show Joe Biden trouncing President Donald Trump, a recent survey should spook the campaign of the Democratic candidate.

The Meet the Press politics team flagged that Biden has surprisingly bad numbers with young voters in an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released last week.

Biden’s favorability among voters aged 18 to 34 is 26 percent positive, 44 negative. That means the former vice president is 18 points underwater. Meet the Press described those numbers as “abysmal.”

Trump, still, is doing worse. Head to head, young voters opt for Biden 62 percent to 23 percent, according to this poll.

The numbers emphasize a frequent refrain of political punditry: Young voters may not like Biden, but they dislike Trump so much they’ll turn out to vote against him. But Biden could still face problems with getting enough of those voters to turn out if he doesn’t start making inroads.

Other in which Biden is crushing Trump have similar trends. A recent Quinnipiac poll that had Trump down 15 points to Biden also revealed Biden’s approval to be underwater among young voters (36 percent favorable, 44 unfavorable).

Biden also has room to grow with Black voters in the NBC poll, who have a higher level of interest in this election than 2016. Among that subset of voters, Biden’s favorables are 48 percent positive, 19 percent negative (up 29). As MTP put it, that’s “good, but hardly great with this steadfast Democratic voting bloc.”

Again, when matched up with Trump, Biden wins 80 percent to 6 percent.

Over the weekend, a series of polls showed Biden leading Trump handily. An ABC News/Washington Post poll had the former vice president up by 15 points (55 percent to 40 percent) among registered voters. That poll had Biden notching historic advantages for a Democrat in the suburbs. Despite Trump’s insistence that his opponent plans on abolishing the suburbs, Biden is leading by 15 points, a 52 percent to 43 percent margin, among suburban voters in the ABC News/Washington Post poll.

