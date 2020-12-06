President Donald Trump continued raging against Fox News daytime anchors on Sunday, complaining it’s “not watchable.”

Trump has trashed Fox News more and more since the election, its weekend news programs in particular, possibly because they’re not as open to entertaining his baseless claims of a stolen election as some of his media allies have been. Anchors on Fox News’ weekend programming have confronted and even debunked some of the Trump team’s unfounded claims of victory.

On Sunday, the president said Fox News daytime is “not watchable” and even put them “in a class with CNN and MSDNC.”

He plugged OANN and Newsmax yet again and added, “Even a boring football game, kneeling and all, is better!”

.@FoxNews daytime is not watchable. In a class with CNN & MSDNC. Check out @OANN, @newsmax and others that are picking up the slack. Even a boring football game, kneeling and all, is better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

