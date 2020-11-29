Fox News anchor Eric Shawn issued a blistering reality check to President Donald Trump for pushing a series of baseless claims of electoral fraud on the network just hours before.

Trump gave his first televised interview after the election to Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, where he attacked his own Republican allies, floated countless conspiracy theories, and continued to push the false claim that the 2020 election was “fake.” Instead of demanding proof of the massively corrupt conspiracy that Trump was alleging, Bartiromo mostly took his side, agreeing with his arguments and declining to challenge his claims.

Shawn hosted America’s News Headquarters later in the day, and kicked off a segment by dissecting Trump’s claims of “massive voter fraud” while noting that “his campaign has failed to prove any of this in court.”

“In fact,” Shawn continued, “your government, election officials, experts and others — many of them Republican, including Trump appointed officials — say that the president’s claims are false and unsubstantiated.”

Shawn brought in Axios reporter Hans Nichols to dissect each of Trump’s statements from the lengthy interview. The two dismantled a series of Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that the election was corrupted by rampant fraud.

One of Trump’s claims — which Maria Bartiromo said was “disgusting” — held that Joe Biden could not have possibly received more votes than former President Barack Obama (he did).

“It seems that we have a president who, he can’t wrap his brain or mind around the fact, he can’t process that someone who he thinks is so inferior to him won the election,” Shawn remarked.

This is not the first time Shawn has fact-checked false claims put forth by the president and his team regarding the election. In the last few weeks, Shawn has debunked Trump’s voter fraud conspiracy theories and fact-checked claims from the Trump team made on Sunday Morning Futures — claims Bartiromo failed to fact-check herself.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]