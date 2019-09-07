President Donald Trump again brought up his incorrect forecast of Hurricane Dorian hitting Alabama a full week after his prediction, lashing out at New York Times reporter Peter Baker today.

Trump also claimed “I would like very much to stop referring to this ridiculous story, but the LameStream Media just won’t let it alone.”

“They always have to have the last word,” Trump said, also attacking Baker as an “Obama flunky” referring to Baker’s biography of President Barack Obama.

The Failing New York Times stated, in an article written by Obama flunky Peter Baker (who lovingly wrote Obama book),”Even after the President forecast the storm to include Alabama.” THIS IS NOT TRUE. I said, VERY EARLY ON, that it MAY EVEN hit Alabama. A BIG DIFFERENCE….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019

…FAKE NEWS. I would like very much to stop referring to this ridiculous story, but the LameStream Media just won’t let it alone. They always have to have the last word, even though they know they are defrauding & deceiving the public. The public knows that the Media is corrupt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019

Trump complained about an article written by Baker, singling out a quote from the story as “FAKE NEWS.”

Trump first tweeted about the storm impacting Alabama on Sept. 1, and said Alabama would be hit much harder than anticipated.

NOAA forecasts at the time of Trump’s tweet indicated Alabama would not be impacted at all.

Trump has continued trying to re-enforce his wrong prediction by bringing up early maps and models from days before his first statement on Alabama, even displaying an apparently doctored map at a press briefing.

Reporter Maggie Haberman also defended her colleague Baker as a “class act,” and saying Trump’s tweet “is about as accurate as the Sharpie map.”

This tweet is about as accurate as the Sharpie map. And @peterbakernyt is a class act and a great journalist. https://t.co/UImwOiA5c9 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 7, 2019

[Image via Spencer Platt/Getty Images]

