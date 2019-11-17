President Donald Trump went after an aide of Vice President Mike Pence for testifying to Congress that she thought his asking of Ukraine to investigate his political foes was “unusual and inappropriate.”

“Tell Jennifer Williams, whoever that is, to read BOTH transcripts of the presidential calls, & see the just released ststement from Ukraine,” Trump said.

Trump also claimed with out evidence that Williams was a a Never Trumper, and claimed she “should meet with the other Never Trumpers, who I don’t know & mostly never even heard of, & work out a better presidential attack!”

Tell Jennifer Williams, whoever that is, to read BOTH transcripts of the presidential calls, & see the just released ststement from Ukraine. Then she should meet with the other Never Trumpers, who I don’t know & mostly never even heard of, & work out a better presidential attack! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019



Trump’s attack on Williams, whose closed-door testimony was released to the public Saturday evening, follows his live attack on Amb. Marie Yovanovitch while she testified before Congress in a public hearing Friday.

Williams had told Congress about Trump’s July 25 call with Volodymyr Zelensky that his references toward the 2016 election and Joe Biden’s family that “I believed those references to be more political in nature and so that struck me as unusual.

National Security Council director Tim Morrison had also testified he feared what would happen if a transcript of Trump’s call with Ukraine had leaked, according to his testimony released yesterday.

