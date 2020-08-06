President Donald Trump responded to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit to dissolve the National Rifle Association (NRA) on Thursday, calling it a “very terrible thing” and advising the organization to move to Texas.

Asked by a reporter for his reaction to the lawsuit, President Trump said, “I just heard about that. That’s a very terrible thing that just happened.”

“I think the NRA should move to Texas and lead a very good and beautiful life, and I’ve told them that for a long time. I think they should move to Texas. Texas would be a great place for it. To another state of their choosing, but I would say that Texas would be a great place and an appropriate place for the NRA,” he continued, adding, “This has been going on for a long time. They’ve been absolutely decimated by the cost of that lawsuit, and it’s very sad, but I would suggest that’s what they should be doing.”

The NRA is headquartered in Fairfax, VA, but was founded in New York.

Alleging financial misconduct against the NRA, James said on Thursday, “For these years of misconduct we are seeking an order to dissolve the NRA entirely.”

“We’ve come to the conclusion that the NRA unfortunately was serving as a personal piggy bank to four individual defendants,” she declared.

In April, the NRA filed a lawsuit against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for shutting gun stores in the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch above, via Fox News.

