‘He’s So Cute!’ Trump Reveals His Mother Had a ‘Crush’ on ‘Young’ King Charles

President Donald Trump took a quick detour from his speech honoring the centuries-old bond between the U.S. and U.K. on Tuesday morning to reveal a secret to King Charles: the president’s mom had a big “crush” on him.

Trump shared the detail while delivering his speech at the White House. He discussed how his late mom, who was born in Scotland and moved to the U.S. at 19, was a huge fan of Queen Elizabeth and the entire royal family; that especially applied to the king when he was just a prince, Trump said.

“She really did love the family. But I also remember her saying very clearly, ‘Charles, look, young Charles, he’s so cute. My mother,” Trump said, drawing some chuckles from the crowd.

The president turned to Charles, who was sitting to his left, to play up the moment. The king smirked and raised his right hand in a sort of “how about that?” fashion.

Trump then lifted both arms, shrugged and continued, “My mother had a crush on Charles. Can you believe it?” First Lady Melania Trump and Queen Camilla both seemed to get a kick out of it too while flanking the president.

“I wonder what she’s thinking right now,” Trump added.

That lighthearted moment came during an otherwise celebratory and fairly serious speech from Trump. He started off by saying it may seem ironic to have the king visiting on the eve of America’s 250th birthday, but Trump said the country’s British lineage made it fitting.

“Americans carried within us the rarest of gifts: moral courage. And it came from a small but mighty kingdom from across the sea,” Trump said. “For nearly two centuries before the revolution, this land was settled and forged by men and women who bore in their souls the blood and noble spirit of the British.”

He then said the “wounds” from the Revolutionary War have since healed, with the two nations now sharing a “most cherished friendship.” That friendship was cemented during World War II, Trump said, as the two sides fought against Nazi Germany.

“Nobody fought together better than us,” Trump said.

Watch above via Fox News.

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