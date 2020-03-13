President Donald Trump blamed former President Barack Obama Friday morning in a pair of tweets that appeared to address the stunning lack of tests available for the coronavirus pandemic.

As of March 12th, the CDC reveals that less than 10,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted since the coronavirus became a public health risk in late January of this year. Trump has repeatedly told a very different story about testing, however, often contradicting the health professionals that are part of the White House coronavirus task force.

So how is President Trump explaining the stunning lack of tests? Blame the previous administration. Trump said, via Twitter, that the CDC looked at, and studied, its testing system for decades, “but did nothing about it.”

Trump then said that President Obama “made changes that only complicated things further,” before blaming the previous administration response to H1N1 Swine Flu., calling it a “full scale disaster.” He finished by taking credit for making changes and promising that “testing will soon happen on a very large scale basis,” ending with “All Red Tape has been cut, ready to go!”

For decades the @CDCgov looked at, and studied, its testing system, but did nothing about it. It would always be inadequate and slow for a large scale pandemic, but a pandemic would never happen, they hoped. President Obama made changes that only complicated things further….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

…. Their response to H1N1 Swine Flu was a full scale disaster, with thousands dying, and nothing meaningful done to fix the testing problem, until now. The changes have been made and testing will soon happen on a very large scale basis. All Red Tape has been cut, ready to go! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

On Wednesday President Trump encouraged America to put political differences aside, but on Twitter and during a national address from the Oval Office that preceded the worst day on Wall Street in over three decades. One could argue that Trump is criticizing policy and not playing politics in pointing the finger at the previous administration, but it ignores the fact that he has been in the White House for over three years.

In 2018, the Trump administration cut funding for the U.S. pandemic response team, which certainly has had far more impact on the response to the current coronavirus pandemic.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]