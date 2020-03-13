The Trump campaign promoted and quoted a Washington Times column on Twitter, agreeing that Democratic candidate Joe Biden a “rotting corpse” and a “dead guy.”

Joe Biden is the same rotting corpse of a candidate he was three weeks ago. It’s just that Democrats have decided that they would be better off with the dead guy than with Crazy Bernie.https://t.co/YZ6gQGJrP4 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) March 13, 2020

The column, written by Charles Hurt, took issue with “some of the most revered political experts in the land” because they have labeled Biden as a “fighter.” It sarcastically called Biden “a real fighter,” adding, “A dog-faced-pony-soldier kind of fighter. He really knows how to plot a political rebirth and rise from the ashes like an ancient white phoenix.”

“Actually, no,” Hurt wrote. “He is the same rotting corpse of a candidate he was three weeks ago. It’s just that Democrats have decided that they would be better off with the dead guy than with Mr. Sanders. President Trump is a real fighter. He took on the Republican establishment — and won.”

