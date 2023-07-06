Trump Campaign Rakes in Money After Federal Indictment — Nearly DOUBLING First Quarter Haul

Former President Donald Trump might be facing two indictments — and more potential charges are looming from both Georgia and federal authorities — but it hasn’t scared off his supporters, or stopped them from donating to his 2024 campaign.

The latest fundraising numbers released by the ex-president’s team show he nearly doubled his $18.8 million haul from the first quarter of 2023, raking in $35 million in the second quarter, reported CNN on Thursday.

“Some of that money, increasingly more, is going to pay his legal fees, through his PAC,” said anchor Abby Phillip.

“That’s a choice that donors are making, right?” replied CNN senior legal affairs correspondent Paula Reid. “You can’t be unaware of the breadth and depth of former President Trump’s legal issues when you give him money at this point. And you may believe he is victimized by the FBI, by the DOJ, but if you read the indictment, particularly the Mar-a-Lago indictment, it is incredibly well supported, it is detailed, it is suggesting that he was careless, reckless even, with some of our most sensitive national security secrets. And it is hard to reconcile how people could want to put their hard-earned dollars, right, in a kitty to help support the defense of such a thing. Even if you agree with his policies, if you support him as a candidate, the fact that you’re going to defend him — he can’t even find a lawyer. So who they’re paying, I don’t know.”

Senior justice correspondent Evan Pérez added that there was “another part of this investigation that’s been ongoing” regarding the money and the January 6th fake electors scheme.

“One of the things we know witnesses have been repeatedly asked about, is the financial part of this,” he said. “And you know, one of the theories that investigators have pursued is whether all of this stuff, the effort to overturn the election, all of it was just to raise money in a big giant grift.”

