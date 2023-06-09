Trump Goes BALLISTIC Over Indictment in Posting Spree, Including Photo of Boxes He Admits Were Taken From White House to Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump may be having the most terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day of his political life, after the federal indictment against him was unsealed, his lawyers resigned, and even some of his staunchest defenders on Fox News called the indictment “extremely damning.” The ex-president reacted to the seemingly endless waves of bad news with his own seemingly endless waves of Truth Social posts, sending out a furious flurry of them throughout Friday afternoon into the evening.

On Friday, the Department of Justice unsealed a federal indictment stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of the ex-president with 37 criminal counts spelling out how Trump retained boxes of documents that “included information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign counties; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to foreign attack.”

Some of the most shocking allegations in the indictment relate to communications from Trump, his family members, his attorneys, and other staffers acknowledging that he had retained classified information that had not been declassified — plus the now-viral photos showing boxes of documents that allegedly contained classified information, stacked up in bathrooms, ballroom stages, storage rooms, and other nonsecure areas.

Trump lashed out at Smith shortly before 3 pm ET in a post calling the former Hague prosecutor a “deranged psycho” and “Trump hater.”

That was just a warmup for Trump’s later posts. As this article is being written, the ex-president has published over twenty Truth Social posts since his post attacking Smith, with many containing factual errors and flat-out lies (for example, the indictment spells out that the boxes did in fact contain U.S. military and nuclear secrets, foreign intelligence information, and other highly classified information).

A sampling of Trump’s posts:

Biden moved his Boxes all over the place, including to Chinatown and up to his lawyer’s office in Boston. Why isn’t deranged Jack Smith looking at that? Also, I supplied them openly, and without question, security tape from Mar-a-Lago. I had nothing to hide, nor do I now. Nobody said I wasn’t allowed to look at the personal records that I brought with me from the White House. There’s nothing wrong with that…. ….Biden had records for years, totally unsecured, even stolen when he was a Senator. This is crazy! Just like Jack Smith, Lisa Monaco, and the man they sent to the D.A.’s Office, Matt Colangelo. It isn’t America anymore. Under the Presidential Records Act, I’m allowed to do all this. Under the Clinton Socks Case, the decision is clear. There was no crime, except for what the DOJ and FBI have been doing against me for years. The Box on the floor which was opened (who opened it?) clearly shows there was no “documents,” but rather newspapers, personal pictures, etc. WITCH HUNT! Strange! Everything about the boxes was so neat, orderly, and clean. Did the FBI tip over the one box the way they “staged” the papers on the floor during the raid of Mar-a-Lago, only to apologize after getting caught? They all spied on my campaign, so nothing is beyond them! Attorney General Garland, Lisa Monaco, Matt Colangelo (now working at the D.A’s Office to “GET TRUMP”), Deranged Jack Smith and, of course, Biden himself, who is losing to me in the Polls (by a lot), are all Trump Haters. Jack Smith’s wife, Katy Chevigny, is the biggest Hater of them all. There is no way they can treat me fairly—but we will win, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Biden said he knew nothing about the Indictment of his number one rival, me. This is just like his statement that he knew nothing about who his son’s business partners were, which turned out to be a total lie! This Case has nothing to do with the Espionage Act, it only has to do with the Presidential Records Act, and also the Clinton Socks Case. It is a SCAM! Biden pressed Jack Smith to do this in order to take the pressure off the fact that they caught him stealing $5 Million.

In a post that was published at 5:25 pm ET, Trump included a photo of boxes stacked up apparently at the White House.

“Boxes stored on the White House sidewalk for all to see, prior to being moved down to Florida,” wrote Trump. “Nothing to hide here. WITCH HUNT!”

Whether or not those are the actual boxes at issue in the indictment is not clear; but posting a new photo declaring again he was taking boxes of documents at the end of his presidency out of the White House to his residence in Florida seems like the kind of thing his attorneys would advise against.

Then again, throughout all his various civil and criminal troubles, Trump has shown little interest in following prudent legal advice and making it easier for his attorneys to prevail in a court of law, seemingly seeking only to keep the adulation of his adoring MAGA faithful.

Along that theme, Trump posted just a few minutes ago an invitation to his supporters to come join him in Miami next week when he has to turn himself in: “SEE YOU IN MIAMI ON TUESDAY!!!”

