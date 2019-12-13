President Donald Trump had an impassioned reaction to the House Judiciary Committee passing articles of impeachment and claimed he’d be happy with a “long or short” Senate trial.

“I heard Lindsey Graham was terrific and I heard his statement and I like that,” Trump said. “I will do whatever I want. We did nothing wrong. I will do long or short, I’ve heard Mitch [McConnell], I’ve heard Lindsay, I think they are in agreement toward some concept. I wouldn’t mind a long process because I’d like to see the whistleblower, who is a fraud.”

Trump was meeting with Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez when he spoke with the press Friday.

Trump claimed he “blew up” the whistleblower’s report and Rep. Adam Schiff by releasing his transcript. House Democrats have said the whistleblower complaint has been largely corroborated by witness testimony and documentation.

Trump also attacked the news media in his comments.

“Much of the media is corrupt. These are bad people, sick people and they are corrupt and we are fighting the Democrats and we are fighting a lot of the corrupt media,” he said.

“We are dealing with a lot of corrupt people, there was nothing done wrong. To use the power of impeachment on this nonsense is an embarrassment to this country. The president just said it, it’s an embarrassment to our country,” Trump continued.

A full House vote to impeach the president is expected sometime next week.

Watch above, via Fox News.

