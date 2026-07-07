James Carville Cackles About $TRUMP Fans’ Massive Memecoin Losses: ‘A Good Thing for America’

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Veteran Democratic Party political strategist James Carville appeared to delight in reports of the massive losses for customers of President Donald Trump‘s memecoin in a video for his Politicon.

Carville’s profanity-laced take came after a report in The New York Times which revealed nearly one million people lost $3.81 billion buying $TRUMP memecoin, while Trump pocketed more than $600 million.

The sharp-tongued Carville didn’t mince words about those “investing in the fat slob’s meme coin,” he said in the Tuesday clip, before admitting “but I don’t know what it is.”

He then went on to claim the financial losses were “a good thing for America:”

Okay. We’ll get over the soccer loss. And we’l get over the jack*ss sacriligious Fourth of July treasonous ceremony they have. And we’ll get over hopefully in next five or six years we get over the effects of this idiotic Iran excursion. But going forward in the future, the fact that these people have thrown all their money away and don’t have any to spend or give to the heirs is, I think, a good thing for America. I think it’s one of the more positive signs that have emerged during this time of our 250th anniversary as nation. They’re just some people are too f*cking stupid to have money. And thank God a lot of you have found it a way and maybe the next generation that follows you will see the light. I certainly hope so. There’s some kind of economic Darwinism that has to be in effect here. But boy, if you gave that guy — what I can’t, I’m sorry. I can’t laughing at you. Well, we’ll be back states side here in a bit and uh be back with more of it. Just remember, celebrate the fact that a million people lost $3.8 billion that were too stupid to have the f*cking money. Thank you.

Watch above via YouTube.

Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

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