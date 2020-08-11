President Donald Trump raged at his political foes from the intelligence community on Tuesday as he criticized former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton.

“John Bolton, one of the dumbest people I’ve met in government and sadly, I’ve met plenty, states often that I respected, and even trusted, Vladimir Putin of Russia more than those in our Intelligence Agencies,” Trump started his abrupt morning Twitter diatribe. “While of course that is not true, if the first people you met from so called American Intelligence were Dirty Cops who have now proven to be sleazebags at the highest level like James Comey, proven liar James Clapper, & perhaps the lowest of them all, Wacko John Brennan who headed the CIA, you could perhaps understand my reluctance to embrace!”

For months, Trump has been ripping Bolton over the deeply unflattering charges he raised against the president in his book, The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir. Bolton claimed in his book that he watched Trump repeatedly engage in impeachable conduct and foreign policy blunders, and has used his promotional media tour to hammer the president’s leadership on numerous fronts.

Bolton’s book has been out for weeks, but the president appears to have renewed his attack in response to a new interview Bolton gave to Business Insider. Part of the discussion involved Bolton recalling his horror over the 2018 Helsinki summit where Trump accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim that Russia did not interfere with the 2016 election.

From the interview:

“I was sitting in the audience with Chief of Staff John Kelly, and we were both frozen to our chairs,” Bolton told Business Insider. “We couldn’t believe what we had heard. And we spent a good part of the flight on Air Force One back to Washington trying to explain to the president why he was getting such a negative reaction from the press back in Washington. The president didn’t seem to understand that people might be upset that he equated what Putin said with what our intelligence community said.”

