LISTEN: Trump Claims the NY Times ‘Hates Israel’ Despite ‘Jewish People that Run the NY Times

Former President Donald Trump revealed to Axios’ reporter Barak Ravid that, in his esteem, most Jewish-Americans don’t love Israel. Ravid sat with the 45th President for the Unholy podcast hosted by The Guardian’s Jonathan Freedland, an excerpt of which was released Friday morning.

Audio of Trump discussing US-Israeli relations was published on Twitter, which you can hear below. Trump says, “There’s people in this country that are Jewish no longer love Israel. I’ll tell you the evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country.”

“It used to be that Israel had absolute power over Congress, and today I think it’s the exact opposite,” he continued. “And I think Obama and Biden did that. And yet in the election, they still get a lot of votes from Jewish people, which tells you that the Jewish people, and I’ve said this for a long time, the Jewish people in the United States, either don’t like Israel or don’t care about Israel.”

Trump then pivoted to the media, adding “I mean you look at the New York Times, the New York Times hates Israel. Hates them. And they’re Jewish people that run the New York Times, I mean the Sulzberger family.” Listen below:

Jewish control of media has long been an anti-Semitic trope for years, and many critics will hear Trump’s comments and reasonably see that as evidence of a bigoted stereotype. Freedman shared this very sentiment, saying “This is nothing new for Trump. We’ve known who he is for a long time. But it is still horrifying to see this kind of naked bigotry from someone who occupied the Oval Office.”

