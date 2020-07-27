President Donald Trump complained on Twitter Monday about Twitter trending topics.

Yes, Twitter trending topics.

It’s unclear what trends set off the president in particular, but he tweeted, “So disgusting to watch Twitter’s so-called ‘Trending’, where sooo many trends are about me, and never a good one.”

“They look for anything they can find, make it as bad as possible, and blow it up, trying to make it trend,” Trump added.

He even went so far as to actually claim that what’s happening is “illegal.”

So disgusting to watch Twitter’s so-called “Trending”, where sooo many trends are about me, and never a good one. They look for anything they can find, make it as bad as possible, and blow it up, trying to make it trend. Really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2020

