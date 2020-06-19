President Donald Trump was condemned on Friday after he warned “protesters” that they wouldn’t be treated well if they decided to turn up to his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis,” Trump warned on Twitter, referring to the nationwide protests and riots over the killing of George Floyd in police custody. “It will be a much different scene!”

Trump is set to hold a campaign rally in Tulsa on Saturday evening.

Commentators criticized the president for conflating “protesters” with “anarchists, agitators, looters, and lowlifes,” and accused him of threatening violence against peaceful demonstrators.

“Protesters have a Constitutionally-guaranteed right to peaceably assemble,” responded CNN host Jake Tapper, while New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg commented, “President celebrates Juneteenth by threatening violence against protesters.”

