President Donald Trump complained about the “fake news” media on Thursday by claiming MSNBC and Democrats are churning out disinformation about him and his efforts to deal with the coronavirus.

“I NEVER said people that are feeling sick should go to work,” Trump tweeted. “This is just more Fake News and disinformation put out by the Democrats, in particular MSDNC. Comcast covers the CoronaVirus situation horribly, only looking to do harm to the incredible & successful effort being made!”

It’s not clear what on MSNBC set off Trump, but recent comments reveal him talking about people going to work with the virus.

When Trump spoke to Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday night, he floated several theories about the coronavirus and contradicted public health officials by claiming the pandemic’s mortality rate is a “false number.” As for what he said about people getting better while going to work…well, here’s the transcript.

Now, and this is just my hunch, but based on a lot of conversations with a lot of people that do this. Because a lot people will have this and it’s very mild. They’ll get better very rapidly. They don’t even see a doctor. They don’t even call a doctor. You never hear about those people, so you can’t put them down in the category of the overall population in terms of this corona flu or virus. You just can’t do that. So if, you know, we have thousands, or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by sitting around, and even going to work, some of them go to work, but they get better. And then when you do have a death like you had in the state of Washington, like you had one in California, New York, you know, all of a sudden it seems like 3 or 4%, which is a very high number as opposed to a fraction of 1%.

