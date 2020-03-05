President Donald Trump believes that the coronavirus is far less deadly than the 3.4% mortality rate reported by the World Health Organization, though he admitted that his insights were “just a hunch.”

The commander in chief phoned into Hannity Wednesday night and host Sean Hannity noted “the global death rate as 3.4 percent” and asked Trump to react to the news that the Olympics could be delayed.

“I think the 3.4% is a false number,” Trump replied. “Now, this is just my hunch, but based and a lot of conversations with a lot of people that do this.”

Trump noted that “a lot of people ” that have a mild case of the coronavirus that “they don’t even see or call a doctor,” which are individuals who would ostensibly drive the mortality rate down.

But Trump’s “hunch” runs counter to the 7.3% mortality rate, reported here by Yahoo! Finance:

The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. continues to grow as does the death toll, causing California and Washington to declare a state of emergency. As of Wednesday night, there were 150 confirmed cases with 11 deaths, which puts the mortality rate in the U.S. at 7.3%. But the U.S. is also dangerously behind some other countries when it comes to testing for the virus, which lends credence to Trump’s speculation that there could be thousands of undiagnosed cases not only here in the U.S., but also around the world. “If, you know, we have thousands, or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by sitting around, or even going to work, some of them go to work, but they get better,” Trump said. “And then when you do have a death…you know, all of a sudden it seems like 3 or 4%.” And, as he’s done all along, Trump continued to downplay the seriousness of the virus, along with the report from the World Health Organization.

Reaction to Trump’s “hunch” comment was predictable, as many blue-checked accounts expressed the sort of mockery and outrage one expects on Twitter. To wit:

In what was an alarming #Hannity interview, @realDonaldTrump just said he had a “hunch” that the WHO’s estimated death rate for the #coronavirus is a “false number.” The WHO’s estimate is 3.4%. Trump falsely claimed it was under 1%. #factsmatter pic.twitter.com/mAH8geicv4 — American Bridge (@American_Bridge) March 5, 2020

Anyone who still believes that @realDonaldTrump is a person who tells the truth & is worth listening to now gets a chance to test their faith in him w/live ammo. Are you willing to risk your LIFE and the lives of those you care about? If so, by all means, trust in his “hunch.” https://t.co/SQz4aCKdCj — Connor Ratliff (@connorratliff) March 5, 2020

Where the president, on national television, contradicts medical experts re mortality rate, based on…”my hunch.” https://t.co/D3ilzqjCwv — Peter Elkind (@peterelkind) March 5, 2020

I would take Anthony Fauci’s hunch maybe…not this guy’s. — Michael Mechanic (@MichaelMechanic) March 5, 2020

irresponsible? what?!? oh, you didn’t hear that it was his hunch. hunch = science. try to keep up, aaron … https://t.co/VprZB3WPC1 — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 5, 2020

Of the 5,766 cases in SK only 41 have recovered and 35 have died. The vast majority are unresolved. I’d look at the WHO report’s methodology before giving any credibility to any layperson’s ‘hunch’. — Kevin 🦊 4 Warren (@kfury) March 5, 2020

“please, call me dr. hunch. i have a strong feeling, a *very* strong feeling, that i earned a medical degree at some point.” https://t.co/Uw9X1dENDa — Gavin Purcell (@gavinpurcell) March 5, 2020

