Hours after a report detailing gripes from Republicans about the coronavirus task force briefings, President Donald Trump crowed about the television ratings for his daily appearances.

In a Friday morning tweet, the president taunted the media, Democrats and “the few remaining RINO’S” for their efforts to stop the briefing.

“Because the T.V. Ratings for the White House News Conference’s (sic) are the highest, the Opposition Party (Lamestream Media), the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats &, of course, the few remaining RINO’S, are doing everything in their power to disparage & end them,” Trump wrote. “The People’s Voice!”

Because the T.V. Ratings for the White House News Conference’s are the highest, the Opposition Party (Lamestream Media), the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats &, of course, the few remaining RINO’S, are doing everything in their power to disparage & end them. The People’s Voice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2020

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that it is more than just a few Republicans who oppose the president’s news conferences. Allies such as Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told the Times that Trump “sometimes drowns out his own message.” Graham reportedly advised Trump to cut back on his appearances. And a top Trump adviser told the Times that the briefings hand ammunition to his presumptive opponent in the fall, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump launched a similar attack on the Wall Street Journal, Thursday, after the Journal’s editorial board published a scathing criticism of the briefings — calling them “boring,” among other things. In his response, Trump noted that the ratings for his daily remarks are on par with Monday Night Football and the finale of The Bachelor.

