President Donald Trump fired back at The Wall Street Journal editorial board after they declared that his daily coronavirus press conferences have become “boring” and not productive, calling the outlet “Fake News” and touting the high rating numbers for the televised pressers.

“The Wall Street Journal always ‘forgets’ to mention that the ratings for the White House Press Briefings are ‘through the roof’ (Monday Night Football, Bachelor Finale, according to @nytimes) & is only way for me to escape the Fake News & get my views across,” Trump tweeted Thursday afternoon.

“WSJ is Fake News!” the president added.

The Wall Street Journal always “forgets” to mention that the ratings for the White House Press Briefings are “through the roof” (Monday Night Football, Bachelor Finale, according to @nytimes) & is only way for me to escape the Fake News & get my views across. WSJ is Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2020

On Wednesday, the WSJ editorial board ripped the coronavirus press conferences — which frequently allow Trump to demand praise, for his efforts — in a column which argued the press conferences frequently devolve into a “useless squabble” with the press pool in the room.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]