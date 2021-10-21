The Urban Dictionary defines the term butthurt as “the act of getting so offended by something as to the point of excess.”

It is in this context that it is best to consider a statement released by former President Donald Trump, also known as the LOSER of a free and fairly held general election of 2020 to current President Joe Biden. Trump had previously derided Biden as the worst candidate in history, which certainly makes the 7 million fewer votes he received a far more bitter pill to swallow. And explains part of the butthurtness too, I imagine.

In a statement released by his Save America PAC, Trump proclaimed “The insurrection took place on November 3, Election Day. January 6 was the Protest!”

Future dictionaries may very well use this as an example of the term butthurt. Former President Donald Trump was so butthurt about losing the 2020 election, he dismissed Capitol riots by saying ‘The insurrection took place on November 3, Election Day. January 6 was the Protest!'”

Trump is almost certainly using his tired “best defense is a good offense” tactic as the House of Representatives is about to vote on whether Steve Bannon should be held in contempt if he chooses to ignore a subpoena from the House Select Committee looking into the events leading up to and on January 6th.

For those Mediaite readers just waking from a coma and have decided to read this blog post before any other, a violent mob of angry Trump supporters attacked Capitol Police on January 6th inspired by violent rhetoric by Trump and many of his surrogates at a rally held moments before.

The election was not rigged. Trump lost the election fair and square. It’s time to hold people accountable and move past this ugly period in American history. And a side note, I do hope your coma recovery goes well!

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com