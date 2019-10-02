comScore
Trump Denies He Wanted ‘A Moot Stuffed With Alligators and Snakes’ at the Border

By Josh FeldmanOct 2nd, 2019, 11:04 am

President Donald Trump this morning denied the New York Times report yesterday on his professed wishes months ago for the border.

The report — taken from an upcoming book by two Times reporters — said Trump actually talked about a “water-filled trench” full of snakes and alligators, getting the wall electrified with spikes on top “that could pierce human flesh,” and even floated shooting migrants to slow them down.

In a tweet this morning, the president denied he wants the moat or the electrified fence with spikes, saying, “The press has gone Crazy. Fake News!”

However, once again, the president’s official Twitter account included a very awkward and noticeable typo: “moot.”

It’s since been taken down and fixed:

