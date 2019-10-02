Trump Denies He Wanted ‘A Moot Stuffed With Alligators and Snakes’ at the Border

President Donald Trump this morning denied the New York Times report yesterday on his professed wishes months ago for the border.

The report — taken from an upcoming book by two Times reporters — said Trump actually talked about a “water-filled trench” full of snakes and alligators, getting the wall electrified with spikes on top “that could pierce human flesh,” and even floated shooting migrants to slow them down.

In a tweet this morning, the president denied he wants the moat or the electrified fence with spikes, saying, “The press has gone Crazy. Fake News!”

However, once again, the president’s official Twitter account included a very awkward and noticeable typo: “moot.”

Now the press is trying to sell the fact that I wanted a Moot stuffed with alligators and snakes, with an electrified fence and sharp spikes on top, at our Southern Border. I may be tough on Border Security, but not that tough. The press has gone Crazy. Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

putting all further responses on moot — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 2, 2019

Since the wall contracts had been issued, his argument for the moot was completely moat. pic.twitter.com/BlxmRYKoO8 — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 2, 2019

“I’m sorry, the card says Moot” https://t.co/qmp61r5kpW — David Frum (@davidfrum) October 2, 2019

It’s since been taken down and fixed:

