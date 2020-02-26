Trump Dismisses CDC Warning on Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘I Don’t Think It’s Inevitable’

President Donald Trump dismissed warnings from the CDC it is “inevitable” that coronavirus will spread in the United States, in an effort to tamp down fears of the virus at a White House press briefing Wednesday.

“Well I don’t think it’s inevitable,” Trump said when asked by Fox News reporter Kristin Fisher about the CDC’s warning the virus will definitely spread. “It probably will. It possibly will. It could be at a very small level or it could be at a larger level.”

“Whatever happens we’re totally prepared,” Trump continued. “We have the best people in the world. You see that from the study. We have the best prepared people, the best people in the world. Congress is willing to give us much more than we’re even asking for. That’s nice for a change. But we are totally ready, willing and able. It’s a term we use. It’s ready, willing and able. It’s going to be very well-under control. Now, it may get bigger, it may get a little bigger, it may not get bigger at all. Whatever happens, we’re totally prepared.”

Trump announced at the press briefing that he is putting Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the coronavirus response.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]