Trump Addresses the Nation on Coronavirus Fears, Designates Mike Pence to Lead Response

President Donald Trump addressed the nation tonight on fears of the coronavirus, trying to assuage concerns and assuring that the United States is doing everything it can to stop it spreading.

Trump commended the work of public health officials and provided updates on the original 15 people in the U.S. who had the virus.

“The risk to the American people remains very low,” POTUS said.

At one point Trump held up a list showing the U.S. is the most prepared for an epidemic, saying, “This is the list of the best-rated countries in the world by Johns Hopkins.”

Trump also designated Vice President Mike Pence to lead the coronavirus response, applauding Pence’s record and calling him “really an expert of the field.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]