Trump Calls US Bombing Iran a ‘Love Tap’ As Military Insists War Is Not Restarting

Fox News Senior White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich joined anchor Bret Baier on Thursday to discuss the latest developments in the U.S.-Iran war, which included the two countries exchanging fire amid the fragile ceasefire.

“A lot here that just came in. Tonight, the U.S. carried out strikes that you mentioned on Iran’s Kesham Port and Bandar Abbas. But a senior U.S. official is telling Fox that the war is not restarting. The ceasefire is still in place. And CENTCOM says that U.S. forces intercepted Iranian attacks and carried out self-defense strikes after Iranian forces launched drones, missiles, and small boats at multiple U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers that were moving through the Strait of Hormuz. They say no U.S. assets were hit, and CENTCOM called Iran’s attacks unprovoked,” Heinrich reported, adding:

But it comes as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait just reopened their airspace to the U.S. military after briefly closing it, worried that President Trump’s plan to escort ships through the strait would put them in danger. So what happens next with that operation, Project Freedom, is still unclear.

ABC News’s Rachel Scott spoke to President Donald Trump in the early evening on Thursday, who called the U.S. bombing of Iran a “love tap.” Scott wrote on X:

President Trump tells me in a phone call the retaliatory strikes against Iranian targets are just a “love tap.” “It’s just a love tap.” When I asked if the it means to ceasefire is over. “No, no, the ceasefire is going. It’s in effect.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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