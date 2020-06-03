comScore

Trump Fires Back at ‘The World’s Most Overrated General’ Mattis: ‘Glad He Is Gone!’

By KJ EdelmanJun 3rd, 2020, 9:17 pm

President Donald Trump attacked his former Secretary of Defense James Mattis over a statement to the Atlantic where Mattis said Trump was “the first president in my lifetime” who “tried to divide us.”

In response, Trump said Mattis rarely “brought home the bacon” and “felt great” about asking for him to response. Trump also said, “Probably the only thing Barack Obama and I have in common is that we both had the honor of firing Jim Mattis.”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called the Atlantic‘s article featuring Mattis’ comments a “self-promotional stunt,” echoing comments from the president.

In February 2019, Mattis, a retired US marine general, resigned as Secretary of Defense under Trump’s administration. Months later, in an interview also with the Atlantic, Mattis said “he had no choice but to leave,” but kept his reasoning behind the move vague. Wednesday’s comments come in the midst of nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd.

The Washington Post’s Phillip Rucker noted that Mattis resigned on his accord, not because Trump forced him to.

