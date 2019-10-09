comScore

Trump Gets Pilloried After Dismissing Kurds for Not Helping U.S. at Normandy: ‘Most Disgusting, Disgraceful Thing’ He’s Ever Said

By Reed RichardsonOct 9th, 2019, 6:57 pm

Donald Trump Dismisses Kurds for Not Being at Normandy in WWII

President Donald Trump offered a bizarre defense for his abrupt decision to pull back US forces from northern Syria and expose our Kurdish allies to attack from the Turkish military, citing the Kurds absence from the Normandy invasion 75 years ago as a reason for abandoning them.

“The Kurds are fighting for their land, just so you understand, they’re fighting for their land,” Trump said at a White House event on Wednesday. “And as somebody wrote in a very, very powerful article today, they didn’t help us in the Second World War, they didn’t help us with Normandy, as an example, they mention names of different battles. But they’re there to help us with their land.”

The US allied with Kurdish militias to fight the terror caliphate, ISIS, not merely to “help them with their land.” Currently, nearly 10,000 ISIS fighters are being held prisoner by the Kurds, but if Turkish forces overrun the Kurds in northern Syria, there is a risk these ISIS fighters could escape.

Trump’s justification didn’t just omit key facts, it also reeked of desperation to critics, who quickly mocked the president’s logic and pointed out that the “powerful article” came from a far-right TownHall columnist well known for being a pro-Trump sycophant. Others pointed out the hypocrisy of Trump, who received five draft deferments to keep him out of the Vietnam war, citing the lack of past military service as a reason for being dismissive of their plight.

Finally, the TownHall columnist that Trump cited couldn’t help but point out to his Twitter audience who read his latest piece.

