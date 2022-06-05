Former President Donald Trump has endorsed a man who was caught on tape plotting his political demise in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, Trump announced his “complete and total endorsement” for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“Congressman Kevin McCarthy is an outstanding Representative for the people of California, and a strong and fearless Leader of the House Republican Conference,” Trump said — despite having previously told New York Times reporters Alex Burns and Jonathan Martin that McCarthy has an “inferiority complex.”

Burns and Martin recently released tapes of McCarthy on Jan. 10, 2021 telling Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) he planned to advise Trump to resign:

CHENEY: I guess there’s a question. When we’re talking about the 25th Amendment resolution, and you asked if, you know, what happens if it gets there after he’s gone? Is there any chance, are you hearing, that he might resign, is there any reason to think that might happen? MCCARTHY: I’ve had a few discussions. My gut tells me no, I’m seriously thinking of having that conversation with him tonight. I haven’t talked to him in a couple of days. From what I know of him, I mean you guys know him too, do you think he’d ever back away? But what I think I’m going to do is I’m going to call him. This is what I think: We know it’ll pass the House. I think there’s a chance it’ll pass the Senate, even when he is gone. And I think there’s a lot of different ramifications for that. Now, I haven’t had a discussion with the Dems that if he did resign, would that happen? Now, this is one personal fear I have. I do not want to get into any conversation about Pence pardoning. Again, the only discussion I would have with him is that I think this will pass. And it will be my recommendation you should resign. I mean, that would be my take. But I don’t think he would take it. But I don’t know.

None of that kept Trump from giving the House Speaker his backing.

“Kevin McCarthy has my Complete and Total Endorsement for California’s 20th Congressional District!” Trump said in his Sunday statement.

His fans might be less forgiving. Last week at a MAGA rally in Casper, WY, the crowd booed while a message from McCarthy was played on the video monitor.

