As President Donald Trump continues to rail against the House impeachment inquiry, he is now declaring that there is a “COUP” against him going on.

Echoing comments made on Fox News in the past few days — including one from his own trade advisor — the president tonight tweeted, “I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP.”

As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP, intended to take away the Power of the…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019

….People, their VOTE, their Freedoms, their Second Amendment, Religion, Military, Border Wall, and their God-given rights as a Citizen of The United States of America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019

Back in April, in a Fox News interview talking about the Russia investigation, Trump similarly said, “This was a coup. This was an attempted overthrow of the United States government.”

