Trump Goes Off: ‘What Is Taking Place Is Not an Impeachment, It Is a COUP’

By Josh FeldmanOct 1st, 2019, 7:57 pm

As President Donald Trump continues to rail against the House impeachment inquiry, he is now declaring that there is a “COUP” against him going on.

Echoing comments made on Fox News in the past few days — including one from his own trade advisor — the president tonight tweeted, “I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP.”

Back in April, in a Fox News interview talking about the Russia investigation, Trump similarly said, “This was a coup. This was an attempted overthrow of the United States government.”

