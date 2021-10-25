WATCH: Videos Show Crowds of People Protesting Against Coup in Sudan

Videos have been circulating on social media of crowds of people protesting the military coup underway in Sudan.

The Sudanese military took control of the government on Monday as it arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other senior officials.

Sudan had been in the midst of a transition from military to civilian governance with elections scheduled for 2022. Internet service and bridges have been cut off by the military, according to the African nation’s information ministry.

Crowds of people have gathered in the streets of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, waving flags and marching down the streets, according to videos circulating on Twitter.

More images of resistance to the coup in #Sudan today as ppl march on the army’s headquarters in #Omdurman . The army’s just arrested most of the civilian govt & is now shooting ppl in the street. Solidarity with the Sudanese ppl. pic.twitter.com/zLBbCirx2A — GhostofDurruti (@RobTheRich0001) October 25, 2021

Sudanese people take to the streets after a ‘military coup’ attempt in Khartoum, Sudan Political parties called for a general strike and protests in Sudan, following the military takeover of the civilian government and arrest of top officials https://t.co/2N0EGiqzuG pic.twitter.com/FUWTqaBPZ0 — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) October 25, 2021

#BreakingNews : Large number of demonstrators are on the streets of capital Khartoum in protest against the reported military coup in #Sudan pic.twitter.com/rQbM5qQNxA — TEAM TRUMP (@TEAMTRUMP46) October 25, 2021

Sudanese anti-military demonstrators block roads in the capital #Khartoum Monday in protest against the detention of the prime minister by the armed forces over his refusal to support their “coup”. Sudan’s top general has dissolved the government and declared state of emergency pic.twitter.com/upgX5wpYNl — ZimLive (@zimlive) October 25, 2021

Citizens of Sudan mobilizing mass action against the dictatorship of General Abdel Fattah Burhan. Is it a coincidence that the Egyptian dictator is also called Abdel Fattah & is supportive of the coup? pic.twitter.com/RnDERfNwoI — Dheeraj Singh (@dheeraj_journo) October 25, 2021

