WATCH: Videos Show Crowds of People Protesting Against Coup in Sudan

By Jackson RichmanOct 25th, 2021, 9:57 am
 

Videos have been circulating on social media of crowds of people protesting the military coup underway in Sudan.

The Sudanese military took control of the government on Monday as it arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other senior officials.

Sudan had been in the midst of a transition from military to civilian governance with elections scheduled for 2022. Internet service and bridges have been cut off by the military, according to the African nation’s information ministry.

Crowds of people have gathered in the streets of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, waving flags and marching down the streets, according to videos circulating on Twitter.

