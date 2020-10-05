comScore

Trump Goes on Curious ALL CAPS Early Morning Twitter Frenzy: ‘SPACE FORCE, VOTE’

By Colby HallOct 5th, 2020, 7:33 am

President Donald Trump is currently under medical care for the coronavirus at Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, but judging by his aggressive and ALL CAPS  Twitter behavior early Monday morning, he may on the mend. OR, he may be suffering a serious fever dream from which no aide feels comfortable confronting.

At roughly 6:30 AM, President Trump started tweeting political messages, first quoting one of his favorite shows Fox & Friends:

His feed then quickly turning to what can objectively be called a series of oversimplified campaign slogans, all delivered in ALL CAPS.   As of publishing, there were 17 Twitter missives over the following 50+ minutes, which included phrases like “LAW AND ORDER, VOTE!” “RELIGIOUS LIBERTY, VOTE!” and “SPACE FORCE, VOTE!”

Reports have emerged that Trump was angry with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for telling the press that Trump was in worse health than previously reported, so perhaps this series of Twitter messages are designed to demonstrate to his Twitter followers that he is of sound mind and body. But seeing as “ALL CAPS” is often viewed as screaming in online etiquette, it’s not clear that this particularly Twitter tactic will be received as intended. To wit:

 

 

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: