Trump Goes on Curious ALL CAPS Early Morning Twitter Frenzy: ‘SPACE FORCE, VOTE’

President Donald Trump is currently under medical care for the coronavirus at Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, but judging by his aggressive and ALL CAPS Twitter behavior early Monday morning, he may on the mend. OR, he may be suffering a serious fever dream from which no aide feels comfortable confronting.

At roughly 6:30 AM, President Trump started tweeting political messages, first quoting one of his favorite shows Fox & Friends:

“I’m voting for Donald Trump. My father is a Union Worker and his 401K has tripled under President Trump.” USA Voter. @foxandfriends Thank you, and remember that the Stock Market is getting ready to break its all time high. NEXT YEAR WILL BE THE BEST EVER. VOTE, VOTE, VOTE!!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

His feed then quickly turning to what can objectively be called a series of oversimplified campaign slogans, all delivered in ALL CAPS. As of publishing, there were 17 Twitter missives over the following 50+ minutes, which included phrases like “LAW AND ORDER, VOTE!” “RELIGIOUS LIBERTY, VOTE!” and “SPACE FORCE, VOTE!”

Reports have emerged that Trump was angry with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for telling the press that Trump was in worse health than previously reported, so perhaps this series of Twitter messages are designed to demonstrate to his Twitter followers that he is of sound mind and body. But seeing as “ALL CAPS” is often viewed as screaming in online etiquette, it’s not clear that this particularly Twitter tactic will be received as intended. To wit:

IF YOU WANT A MASSIVE TAX INCREASE, THE BIGGEST IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY (AND ONE THAT WILL SHUT OUR ECONOMY AND JOBS DOWN), VOTE DEMOCRAT!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

STOCK MARKET HIGHS. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

STRONGEST EVER MILITARY. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

LAW & ORDER. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

RELIGIOUS LIBERTY. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

BIGGEST TAX CUT EVER, AND ANOTHER ONE COMING. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

401(K). VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

BEST V.A. EVER. 91% APPROVAL RATING. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

SPACE FORCE. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

MASSIVE REGULATION CUTS. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

PRO LIFE! VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

BETTER & CHEAPER HEALTHCARE. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

PROTECT PREEXISTING CONDITIONS. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

FIGHT THE CORRUPT FAKE NEWS MEDIA. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

SAVE OUR SECOND AMENDMENT. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH (BRING OUR SOLDIERS HOME). VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

