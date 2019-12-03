Trump: ‘I Don’t Know Prince Andrew’

President Donald Trump insisted on Tuesday that he doesn’t know Prince Andrew, amid growing controversy over the prince’s relationship with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Trump has, however, been photographed with the prince on a number of occasions.

“I don’t know Prince Andrew, but it’s a tough story,” claimed President Trump to reporters during his London trip on Tuesday. “I don’t know him, no.”

As reported by The New York Times, “During his state visit to Britain in June, Mr. Trump toured Westminster Abbey in London with the prince, and they were photographed laughing together.”

“There are also photographs of the two men together years ago. Mr. Trump and his then-girlfriend, Melania Knauss — who is now the first lady — were seen with the prince at least twice in 2000: once at the opening of Hudson Hotel in New York and, more intimately, at Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida,” the Times detailed. “Another photograph said to have been taken the same night shows the couple with Mr. Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, Mr. Epstein’s onetime girlfriend who has been accused of overseeing efforts to procure girls and young women for him, a charge that she has firmly denied.”

Social media users were quick to point this out, posting photographs of the two men together that span decades.

Trump: “I don’t know the gentleman… I don’t know Prince Andrew, but it’s a tough story, a very tough story” pic.twitter.com/JzCrJqWwdM — Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 (@MarkDiStef) December 3, 2019

Trump just said “I don’t know Prince Andrew, but that’s a tough story, it’s a very tough story, I don’t know” Here he is not knowing him at Westminster Abbey, taking a nice stroll on a separate occasion he didn’t know him and finally not knowing him whilst partying with Epstein. pic.twitter.com/wpVoVdfwBn — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 3, 2019

