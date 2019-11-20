Following U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland’s testimony on Wednesday, President Donald Trump claimed to the press that the impeachment inquiry is “all over” since Sondland testified that the president had said, “I want nothing” when asked what he wanted from Ukraine.

“I’m going to go very quickly just a quick comment on what’s going on in terms of testimony with Ambassador Sondland, and I just noticed one thing, and I would say that means it’s all over,” President Trump declared. “‘What do you want from Ukraine?’ he asks me screaming. ‘What do you want from Ukraine? I keep hearing all these different ideas and theories.’ This is Ambassador Sondland speaking to me. Just happened. To which I turned off the television. ‘What do you want from Ukraine? I keep hearing these different ideas and theories. What do you want? What do you want?’ It was a very short and abrupt conversation that he had with me.”

“They said ‘he was not in a good mood,’ I’m always in a good mood. I don’t know what that is. He just said, now he’s talking about my response, he is going, ‘What do you want? What do you want? I hear all these theories, what do you want?’ right? And now here is my response that he gave. Just gave,” the president continued. “Ready? You have the cameras rolling? ‘I want nothing.’ That is what I want from Ukraine. That is what I said. I want ‘nothing.’ I said it twice.”

President Trump added, “I don’t know him very well, I have not spoken to him much. This is not a man I know well. Seems like a nice guy, though. But I don’t know him well. He was with other candidates. He actually supported other candidates, not me. Came in late.”

“But here is my response. Now, if you weren’t fake news you would cover it properly. I said to the ambassador in response, ‘I want nothing. I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. Tell President Zelensky to do the right thing.’ So here’s my answer: ‘I want nothing. I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. Tell Zelensky to do the right thing,'” the president concluded. “Then he says, ‘This is the final word from the President of the United States.’ I want nothing. Thank you, folks, have a good time.”

Watch above via Fox Business.

