Trump Invokes the Late John Dingell to Attack His Wife, Rep. Debbie Dingell: ‘Really Pathetic!’

President Donald Trump complained about Rep. Debbie Dingell criticizing him today, bringing up her dead husband John Dingell to attack her.

“The last time I spoke to Debbie Dingell was her call thanking me for granting top memorial and funeral service honors for her then just departed husband, long time Congressman John Dingell. Now I watch her ripping me,” Trump said Saturday night. “Really pathetic!”

Debbie Dingell appeared on Fox News earlier today, telling Leland Vittert on America’s News Headquarters that she was leaning toward voting in favor of impeachment but hadn’t made a final decision.

“Anybody who thinks this is a great day for our country, it is a very sad day for our country and I don’t want to impeach him,” she told Vittert.

John Dingell was the longest serving member of Congress in American history, serving from 1955 to 2015. He retired in 2015 and died earlier this year. Debbie Dingell currently holds the seat that was long held by her husband.

