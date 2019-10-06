According to a Fox News poll, Wisconsin voters are apparently unhappy with President Donald Trump–favoring either Joe Biden or Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders as their 2020 pick for president.

The poll shows Biden besting Trump by nine points in a general election matchup, a commanding lead outside the margin of error. In turn, Sanders is up by five points against Trump while Warren is up four points.

There’s around 13-14% who said they were undecided for all the matchups. The poll contacted 1,512 registered voters in Wisconsin and has a margin of error of 2.5 points.

Trump beat Hillary Clinton in Wisconsin by a razor-thin margin in 2016, flipping the state red for the first time since 1984. Now only 44% of voters surveyed approve of the job Trump is doing while 54% disapprove.

Discussing the poll on America’s News Headquarters Sunday afternoon, anchor Leland Vittert noted “think about how President Trump won Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, when it comes down to it.”

“The president won rural voters about 27 points in 2016, you look at that now they only back him over Biden by two points right now,” anchor Jillian Mele said. “That is pretty significant difference. A lot of people are worried about the tariffs. A lot of people see that as a positive, but a lot of people especially in rural communities worry about that.”

“Farm communities in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota–which the president wants to pick up–have been really, really impacted,” Vittert said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com