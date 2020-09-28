President Donald Trump wants you to know that “Many things are already going very wrong!”

The comment came in a Monday morning tweet and was in the context of mail-in ballots being returned to States that Trump baselessly claimed “cannot be accurately counted.”

The Ballots being returned to States cannot be accurately counted. Many things are already going very wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2020

Mail-in ballots have become politically controversial as many voters are concerned with in-person voting amid the potentially deadly Covid-19 contagion. President Trump has repeatedly aimed to undermine the reliability of potential voter fraud from mail-in voting, despite there being zero evidence of past fraud that would change the outcome of an election. Trump’s own FBI Director Christopher Wray recently told congress that he saw no evidence of a national effort for voter fraud.

