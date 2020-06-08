comScore

Trump Mocked for Restarting Debate on NFL, Anthem Kneelers Amid Unrest: ‘How Are You Still On This?’

By Ken MeyerJun 8th, 2020, 7:50 am

President Donald Trump drew scorn on Monday after he apparently moved to reignite his feud with the NFL on whether athletes should be allowed to kneel during the national anthem.

As George Floyd protests gripped the nation last week with renewed calls for racial justice, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement last week admitting the league was wrong on how to deal with their athletes peacefully protesting police brutality.

“We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people,” the statement said. “We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter.”

Trump has repeatedly accused anthem-kneelers of disrespecting the country, and as such, he had this to say on Sunday night:

Could it be even remotely possible that in Roger Goodell’s rather interesting statement of peace and reconciliation, he was intimating that it would now be O.K. for the players to KNEEL, or not to stand, for the National Anthem, thereby disrespecting our Country & our Flag?

People started to take notice of Trump’s tweet on Monday morning, and the majority of reactions were disapproving. Some noted how Trump is ignoring the motivations of anthem kneelers, and they simultaneously wonder how he’s still focused on this when there’s a broader issue of national racial justice at stake:

Others brought up the news that the White House is considering a Trump speech on racial unity, saying they seriously doubt the president could pull it off.

Finally, there was mockery over the tweet’s construction, along with questions of whether Trump actually wrote it himself.

