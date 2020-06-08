Trump Mocked for Restarting Debate on NFL, Anthem Kneelers Amid Unrest: ‘How Are You Still On This?’

President Donald Trump drew scorn on Monday after he apparently moved to reignite his feud with the NFL on whether athletes should be allowed to kneel during the national anthem.

As George Floyd protests gripped the nation last week with renewed calls for racial justice, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement last week admitting the league was wrong on how to deal with their athletes peacefully protesting police brutality.

“We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people,” the statement said. “We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter.”

Trump has repeatedly accused anthem-kneelers of disrespecting the country, and as such, he had this to say on Sunday night:

Could it be even remotely possible that in Roger Goodell’s rather interesting statement of peace and reconciliation, he was intimating that it would now be O.K. for the players to KNEEL, or not to stand, for the National Anthem, thereby disrespecting our Country & our Flag?

People started to take notice of Trump’s tweet on Monday morning, and the majority of reactions were disapproving. Some noted how Trump is ignoring the motivations of anthem kneelers, and they simultaneously wonder how he’s still focused on this when there’s a broader issue of national racial justice at stake:

As predicted, we’re right back here all over again. https://t.co/k9XyZBlNY4 — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) June 8, 2020

Goodell has acknowledged that “taking a knee” is not about the flag or national anthem. It’s about cops (and MAGA racist good old boys who think they’re deputized) killing black people. Everyone but you knows this. https://t.co/pxMWhnHP5B — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) June 8, 2020

How are you still on this? https://t.co/IvU1Oij51Y — Big Cat (@_BIGCAT) June 8, 2020

It’s absolutely bizarre to me that kneeling, which is the ultimate sign of respect, has been twisted into supposedly a sign of disrespect, and people have just accepted it?!? People ain’t throwing middle fingers at the flag. https://t.co/E3md5vf6wi — Andrew Rose Gregory (@arosegregory) June 8, 2020

President Trump (or anyone else) has a right to disagree with players kneeling. That said, it is wholly out of touch — especially right now — to think a player kneeling is “disrespecting our Country & our Flag” and not a statement about police brutality, oppression, etc. https://t.co/YS8emz6Zdr — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) June 8, 2020

Others brought up the news that the White House is considering a Trump speech on racial unity, saying they seriously doubt the president could pull it off.

Yeah having him give a national address on race is gonna work real well. https://t.co/Hsghpr4GyY — Jonathan Bernstein (@jbview) June 8, 2020

This is the man whose staff, according to multiple news reports, thinks the way forward for his reelection campaign is for him to give a big speech on racial reconciliation. https://t.co/J8BuOx57B6 — Christopher Orr (@OrrChris) June 8, 2020

“…White House officials are currently deliberating a plan for President Donald Trump to address the nation this week on issues related to race and national unity…” https://t.co/aDHTwmUX2H — Ron Marz (@ronmarz) June 8, 2020

Finally, there was mockery over the tweet’s construction, along with questions of whether Trump actually wrote it himself.

I’m torn on this one. Obviously, he can neither define nor spell “intimating.” But then again, would anyone else in the world feel the need to define “kneel?” https://t.co/sfD6CI6shi — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) June 8, 2020

No one in the world could possibly believe Trump wrote this tweet. They’ve given up trying to fool anyone. https://t.co/o5nuAwqTjV — Hart Hanson (@HartHanson) June 8, 2020

somebody is ghost-writing this idiot’s tweets for him. https://t.co/mGapcpCHf0 — Josh Long (龙之春, जोश, Джош Лонг, جوش لونگ) (@starbuxman) June 8, 2020

