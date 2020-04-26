comScore

Trump Mocked for Tweets Saying Reporters Should Give Back ‘Noble Prizes’ Over Russia Reporting: ‘Wrong Prize’

By Josh FeldmanApr 26th, 2020, 3:51 pm
President Donald Trump tweeted today that journalists should be giving back the “Noble Prizes” [sic] they received for their Russia reporting and that the “Noble Committee” [sic] should be demanding them back.

The president, in addition to misspelling “Nobel,” has confused the Nobel Prize for the Pulitzer Prize — multiple times in the thread. Trump has made similar comments before about those Pulitzer Prizes for Russia coverage.

The “Noble” thread received a fair amount of mockery on Twitter:

