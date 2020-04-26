President Donald Trump tweeted today that journalists should be giving back the “Noble Prizes” [sic] they received for their Russia reporting and that the “Noble Committee” [sic] should be demanding them back.

When will all of the “reporters” who have received Noble Prizes for their work on Russia, Russia, Russia, only to have been proven totally wrong (and, in fact, it was the other side who committed the crimes), be turning back their cherished “Nobles” so that they can be given…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

….to the REAL REPORTERS & JOURNALISTS who got it right. I can give the Committee a very comprehensive list. When will the Noble Committee DEMAND the Prizes back, especially since they were gotten under fraud? The reporters and Lamestream Media knew the truth all along…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

….Lawsuits should be brought against all, including the Fake News Organizations, to rectify this terrible injustice. For all of the great lawyers out there, do we have any takers? When will the Noble Committee Act? Better be fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

The president, in addition to misspelling “Nobel,” has confused the Nobel Prize for the Pulitzer Prize — multiple times in the thread. Trump has made similar comments before about those Pulitzer Prizes for Russia coverage.

The “Noble” thread received a fair amount of mockery on Twitter:

Those reporters are indeed noble. You are ignoble. You are also ignorant. You refer to the wrong prize, and have misspelled it, to boot. You’re so far in over your head you can’t even see the surface. https://t.co/1lkcL1tnoM — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 26, 2020

Yeah, all those reporters who won Nobel Prizes for … what, economics? physics? … should really give them back now. Sorry, sorry. "Noble" prizes. https://t.co/BSQzFVXtX7 — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) April 26, 2020

I am laughing so hard oh my god https://t.co/aBJwPx3Plo — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) April 26, 2020

I don't know of anyone who has won a Noble, or a Nobel, prize for their journalism in the Trump administration. https://t.co/Xpan76Tqd9 — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) April 26, 2020

Got the award and spelling wrong! A twofer! https://t.co/SeVHn1lc8b — Kate Brannen (@K8brannen) April 26, 2020

the president has brainworms — Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) April 26, 2020

This is the kind of statement Trump allies would rip Biden to shreds for making https://t.co/UgwFoCoeeF — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) April 26, 2020

I’m assuming the president means Pulitzer Prize and not the Nobel Prize…not to mention the misspelling. Do any Trump supporters want to defend errors like this? I just know if Biden did the same thing they’d be attacking him for it, and they’d be right to! pic.twitter.com/OvrxsavRTe — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 26, 2020

Noble prizes? First of all, it's Nobel prizes. Second of all, I think he means Pulitzers; reporters don't win Nobels. Third, at a time of a pandemic, why isn't this string of tweets prima facie evidence of the necessity of the 25th amendment being invoked? https://t.co/1UTYgs1u2J — Richard Stengel (@stengel) April 26, 2020

