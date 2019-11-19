President Donald Trump claimed his medical checkup this week was just “routine,” and described the media as “very sick” for reporting that he had experienced a heart attack, during a press conference on Tuesday.

“I went for a physical and I came back, my wife said, ‘Darling are you okay? What’s wrong? Oh, they’re reporting you may have had a heart attack.’ I said, ‘Why did I have a heart attack?’ ‘Because you went to Walter Reed Medical Center.’ That’s where we go when we get the physicals,” President Trump declared. “I said I was only there for a very short period of time. I went, did a very routine — just a piece of it, the rest takes place in January — did a very routine physical.”

“Visited the family of a young soldier who was very badly injured, who was in the operating room. I toured the hospital for a little while. I was out of there very quickly, I got back home, and I get greeted with the news that, ‘We understand you had a heart attack,'” he continued. “I was called by our people in public relations, ‘Sir, are you okay?’ I said, ‘Okay from what?’ ‘The word is you had a heart attack. CNN said you may have had a heart attack, you had massive chest pains, you went to the hospital.'”

“These people are sick. They’re sick,” President Trump proclaimed. “And the press really in this country is dangerous. We don’t have freedom of the press in this country. We have the opposite. We have a very corrupt media, and I hope they can get their act straight now, because it’s very very bad, and very very dangerous for our country.”

