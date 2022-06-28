Trump Praises Kari Lake for Combative Interview with ‘Very Unfair’ Bret Baier: ‘She Absolutely Destroyed Him’ on Election Fraud

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News anchor Bret Baier following a combative interview with Arizona Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

Lake appeared on Special Report Monday evening and reiterated the baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen and called President Joe Biden illegitimate as a result. Baier pushed back on the claim, airing a testimony of Arizona Republican Rusty Bowers who insisted, under oath, that the election was not rigged. Lake responded to that clip by simply dismissing Bowers as a “RINO,” or Republican in name only.

For Baier’s part, he delicately balanced pushing back on his guest’s absurd claims with being polite, arguably too polite, given that none of her claims have been verified by a court of law. But it was clear to anyone watching the interview, that Lake was spewing nonsense and the Fox News anchor was treating her with the sort of kid gloves one treats an unhinged panhandler: limit the conflict for fear of a wild outburst, which in this case would unfold on live television.

There was one individual, however, that found Lake’s ravings to be quite pleasing: Donald Trump. In a statement released on TruthSocial, Trump called Lakes’ performance “absolutely fantastic” with the “very unfair” Baier, adding “She absolutely destroyed him on the subject of the 2020 Presidential Election Fraud and “Irregularities.” It is a MUST WATCH, she will never be invited back, and he wanted to get off that subject as quickly as possible – had no answers. ”

Later in the interview, the subject turned to drag queens, as they so often do these days, and the unhinged nature of the interview became even less hinged. Here’s how Mediaite write up that portion of the interview which you can see here:

“As a candidate, you come under scrutiny. The Washington Post has a story today that says Arizona GOP candidate who criticized drag queens was once a fan according to a drag queen,” began Baier, reading a headline from the Post. “This is the quote, ‘Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake who has attacked drag queens as dangerous to children attended the shows of drag queen Richard Stephens for 20 years and once hired him to perform at her home,’ Do you care to address that?” asked Baier. “I do care. I actually do care to address that and I’m really shocked. I’m actually appalled that Fox News would take a defamatory story like that and we are pursuing legal action against this drag queen, I’m appalled that you would bring that up when you have not talked about our stolen election,” Lake said. Baier shot back, saying, “We just spent three questions” talking about the 2020 election. “Let’s address this story in the Washington Post,” Baier continued, “Every candidate takes tough stories.” “I’m happy to address it. I’m happy to address it. But I’m really disappointed in Fox. I thought you were a little better than CNN,” said Lake, adding: This is a person who I covered for decades, for decades, 20 years. And he has never been in my home. He says he has been in my home for a drag show? That’s ludicrous. He has never been in my home. He has lied. We tried serve him defamation papers. Is he so shady we can’t track him down because is he not even welcome at the places he worked. “Last question I’m going to ask. What about these pictures with him, Richard Stephens? What about the post I performed for Kari’s birthday, I have performed in her home?” Baier followed up.

