Fox News’s Bret Baier interviewed the Trump-backed candidate for governor of Arizona on Monday and things got a bit heated when Baier refused to let Kari Lake off the hook on various issues.

After tussling over Lake’s repeated allegations that the 2020 election was plagued by voter fraud, an allegation Baier noted was baseless, the conversation turned to alleged hypocrisy on Lake’s part regarding the LGBTQ+ community.

“As a candidate, you come under scrutiny. The Washington Post has a story today that says Arizona GOP candidate who criticized drag queens was once a fan according to a drag queen,” began Baier, reading a headline from the Post.

“This is the quote, ‘Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake who has attacked drag queens as dangerous to children attended the shows of drag queen Richard Stephens for 20 years and once hired him to perform at her home,’ Do you care to address that?” asked Baier.

“I do care. I actually do care to address that and I’m really shocked. I’m actually appalled that Fox News would take a defamatory story like that and we are pursuing legal action against this drag queen, I’m appalled that you would bring that up when you have not talked about our stolen election,” Lake said.

Baier shot back, saying, “We just spent three questions” talking about the 2020 election.

“Let’s address this story in the Washington Post,” Baier continued, “Every candidate takes tough stories.”

“I’m happy to address it. I’m happy to address it. But I’m really disappointed in Fox. I thought you were a little better than CNN,” said Lake, adding:

This is a person who I covered for decades, for decades, 20 years. And he has never been in my home. He says he has been in my home for a drag show? That’s ludicrous. He has never been in my home. He has lied. We tried serve him defamation papers. Is he so shady we can’t track him down because is he not even welcome at the places he worked.

“Last question I’m going to ask. What about these pictures with him, Richard Stephens? What about the post I performed for Kari’s birthday, I have performed in her home?” Baier followed up.

“I don’t want to ask these questions. I asked you to address them,” Baier added.

“I think you do want to ask them but you don’t want to ask about 2,000 Mules,” Lake responded, trying to deflect back to the 2020 election and allegations of voter fraud.

“I think you do want to ask about this. This is absolutely ludicrous. I’m talking about drag shows in schools. This is what triggered this man,” Lake added.

“You are saying his allegations are wrong, is that what you are saying?” Baier pushed again.

“Yes, I am. I’m really appalled that you would spend time on a false story like that. It’s shocking,” Lake added, never addressing the photos or social media posts linking her to Stephens.

As Baier wrapped up the interview, Lake hit him again for bringing up the story that has been grabbing national headlines.

“Here you have me on and try to bring a defamatory story out. It’s really sad,” she concluded.

“Ms. Lake, I really appreciate your time. We thought we would address all issues on the table. That is one of them being covered today,” Baier concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com