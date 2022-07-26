Trump Proposes Forcing Homeless People into ‘High-Quality Tents’ on the ‘Outer Reaches of the Cities’

Former President Donald Trump proposed ending homelessness in the United States by forcing unhoused people to the “outer reaches of town” into “high-quality tents.”

Speaking at the pro-Trump American First Policy Institute on Tuesday, Trump remarked on homeless encampments of the kind often seen in large cities.

“And then you look at the tents and the homeless, and you say, ‘What’s happening to this great bastion?'” Trump told the crowd. He said the best way to approach the problem is by reserving “large parcels of inexpensive land on the outer reaches of the cities.”

He also called for medical professionals to be on hand, as well as bathrooms.

Build permanent bathrooms and other facilities,” the former president declared. “Make ’em good, make ’em hard.”

“Build them fast,” he continued. “And create thousands of thousands of high-quality tents, which can be done in one day, one day. And you have to move people out. Now some people say, ‘Oh, that’s so horrible.’ No. What’s horrible is what’s happening now, because now they’re in tents but most of them are in tents that don’t even function.”

Trump’s suggestion that homeless people be physically relocated by force would no doubt raises moral and legal questions. Moreover, his recommendation that the homeless be moved closer to the “outer reaches of the cities” is an idea that is sure to rankle many of his suburban voters.

Trump has occasionally railed against the country’s homeless problem. As president in 2019, he threatened federal intervention in California if Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) failed to fix it.

Watch above via Newsmax.

