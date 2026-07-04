Trump Gripes About Not Getting Nobel Prize In Freedom 250 Speech — Not Counting The One He Yoinked

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President Donald Trump griped about his failure to win a Nobel Peace Prize during a speech about the nation’s accomplishments — obviously not counting the prize he accepted from the real winner.

The president delivered the keynote address at a Mount Rushmore event celebrating the nation’s 250th year, or the American Semi-Quincentennial or the United States’ Quarter-Millentennial or the Bicentennial-and-a-Half — whichever you prefer.

In one chunk of the speech, he complained about the Nobel Prize and repeated his oft-debunked claim to have “settled 8 wars”:

Our achievements make us American. And nobody has ever had the achievements that we’ve had. We are the nation that dreamed and created the modern world. We laid the railroads. We raised up those big, beautiful skyscrapers, harnessed electricity, and invented the light bulb, the telephone, the airplane, the assembly line, the television, the microchip, the personal computer, the internet, the GPS, the smartphone, and almost everything else that has ever been invented, including, especially over the last few days in certain areas, a thing called air conditioning. We invented it all. We charted the human genome to cure diseases. We powered entire cities by splitting single atoms and planted our flag on the moon. Americans fill the airwaves of the planet with our music and our culture. We invented baseball, basketball, football, volleyball, NASCAR, and the rodeo. We love that rodeo of the West. Americans have won the most Olympic medals of any country in the world by far, the most Nobel prizes. Well, they haven’t given me one. Settled eight wars. I still haven’t gotten it. That’s okay. And the most world records. We published by far the most patents. We produce the best movies. We make the best music. And we raise up the greatest entertainers and strongest athletes the world has ever seen. So true.

Watch above via RSBN.

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