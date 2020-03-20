Trump Pushes Tax Day Back to July Over Coronavirus

President Donald Trump instructed the Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin to push back the U.S. tax day from April to July, Friday, in response to the coronavirus crisis.

In a Twitter post, Mnuchin announced, “At @realDonaldTrump’s direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15.”

“All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties,” he explained.

At @realDonaldTrump’s direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties. — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) March 20, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]