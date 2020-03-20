comScore

Trump Pushes Tax Day Back to July Over Coronavirus

By Charlie NashMar 20th, 2020, 10:24 am

President Donald Trump instructed the Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin to push back the U.S. tax day from April to July, Friday, in response to the coronavirus crisis.

In a Twitter post, Mnuchin announced, “At @realDonaldTrump’s direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15.”

“All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties,” he explained.

