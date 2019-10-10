Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

President Donald Trump went on the attack against his whistleblower by quoting someone he saw on Fox News… who just so happens to work for Russian state media.

John Kiriakou spoke to Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night, during which, the former CIA officer and torture whistleblower went after the person who raised the alarm on Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating his political rivals. Kiriakou derided the Ukraine whistleblower as “an anonymous source for the Democratic staff in the House of Representatives,” and he claimed that he was treated much more harshly.

Trump apparently watched this, seeing as he quoted Kiriakou’s attacks on the Ukraine whistleblower:

“I don’t think it’s a Whistleblower at all. I think this is an anonymous source for the Democratic Staff in the House of Representatives. This is an insult to real Whistleblowers. Actual Whistleblowers go on to have their whole lives upended.” John Kiriakou @TuckerCarlson — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2019

Kiriakou was delighted that he got the president’s attention, and even asked for a pardon while he was at it:

Aside from Kiriakou blowing the whistle on the government’s waterboarding of terror suspects, the former CIA officer is also known for pleading guilty to unlawfully revealing the name of another officer engaged in covert operations, plus information about the role of another one. Kiriakou is now a co-host of Loud and Clear, a show on Russian government-owned Sputnik Radio.

