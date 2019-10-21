During extensive comments at the White House Monday, President Donald Trump dismissed the criticism surrounding his plans to hold the next G7 summit at his Miami resort, which he has already dropped.

Even though Trump announced over the weekend that the G7 would no longer be happening at his National Doral Miami resort, he has repeatedly complained about “the fake news media” and the “do nothing Democrats” accusing him of self-dealing.

Trump went on to say that the summit, if held at Doral, would’ve been the “greatest G7 ever,” and shot down criticisms that he was giving himself free p.r. for his businesses.

“You don’t think I get enough promotion? I get more promotion than any human being that’s ever lived,” Trump said. “I don’t need promotion.”

Trump continued to gush about Doral and insisted he would’ve provided it for “free” during the G7. He also grumbled about those who continued to question him about whether that summit would violate the Constitution’s prohibition of the federal government workers receiving gifts or payments from foreign states:

“There weren’t too many rich presidents, but there were a few, but they ran their businesses. Obama made a deal for a book, is that running a business? I’m sure that he did not discuss it while he was president. He has a deal with Netflix. When did they start talking about that? But other presidents, if you look, other presidents were wealthy. Not huge wealth, George Washington was considered a very rich man at the time. But they ran their businesses, George Washington they say had two desks. A presidential desk and a business desk. I don’t think you people with this phony emonuments clause, and by the way, I would say that it has cost anywhere from 2-$5 billion to be president.”

A reminder: here’s what Article I, Section 9, Clause 8 says:

No Title of Nobility shall be granted by the United States: And no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.

Addendum: Barack Obama made his book deal and his arrangements with Netflix after he was no longer president.

Watch above, via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]