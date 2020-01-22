President Donald Trump took questions in a press conference wrapping his two-day visit to Davos, Switzerland, and largely addressed the historic impeachment trial for his possible removal from office that began on Tuesday.

ABC News reporter Kyra Phillips followed questions from her husband John Roberts and asked the president if he plans to show up at his trial.

Trump replied “I would love to go wouldn’t that be great,” to which Phillips followed up with “why don’t you go?”

“I would love to sit in the front row and stare at their corrupt faces,” Trump said, before chiding Phillips for her following up by saying “don’t keep talking because you may convince me to do it.”

Phillips then asked “do you think Cipollone would want you there?” in reference to Trump’s legal counsel Pat Cipollone.

“I think he might have a problem,” Trump joked before hitting the House Managers.

“I think the other side has so lied,” Trump said, adding I watched the lies from Adam Schiff. He will stand and look at a microphone and talk like he is so aggrieved. Major sleaze bags. They are very dishonest people. Very, very dishonest people.”

