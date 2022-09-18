Trump Revels in J.D. Vance Now Groveling for His Support After Previously Criticizing Him: He’s ‘Kissing My A**!’

Donald Trump mocked J.D. Vance for supporting him now after criticizing him previously, in an effort to win the former president’s support in his bid for the Senate.

Trump held a wild rally in Youngstown, OH on Saturday night to gin up support for Vance after endorsing him months ago. The former president brought up the fact that Vance used to be a self-proclaimed “Never Trump” Republican, and was deeply critical of the former president before casting his political lot in with Trumpism.

It started when Trump brought up a “fake story” from The New York Times about Republican candidates who seem like they want to keep some distance from him before the midterm elections. The report noted that Vance’s campaign didn’t invite Trump to speak before the latter chose to involve himself with the rally, and Trump belittled Vance while rejecting the underlying premise from the article.

“JD is kissing my ass!” Trump said to a laughing audience. “He wants my support so much.”

It was afterwards that Trump called Vance a “brilliant mind” and “an America First warrior.”

Trump proceeded to rattle off his usual complaints about Times’ coverage while giving shoutouts to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and his other allies. Trump eventually asked Vance to come up to the microphone and speak, but before he did, he compared Vance to Kim Jong Un by saying he and the North Korean tyrant both used to say negative things about Trump before they decided to change their attitudes.

“This is a great person who I’ve really gotten to know,” Trump said. “Yeah, he said some bad things about me, but that was before he knew me, and then he fell in love. Remember, I said that about Kim Jong Un. He fell in love and they said ‘Oh, Trump is saying he fell in love.’ Actually, he did if you want to know the truth.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

